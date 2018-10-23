Univ. of Alabama puts Impact America founder Stephen Black on administrative leave

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - The University of Alabama confirmed Monday they’re placing Stephen Black on administrative leave from his teaching job at the university,
“Pending further evaluation of the situation arising from his prior role at Impact America,” said Monica Watts, Associate Vice President of Strategic Communications at the University of Alabama.
Black is founder of Impact America, grandson of former Supreme Court Justice Hugo Black, and a former state Treasurer candidate.
A CBS News Radio report published Monday accuses Black of sexually harassing an AmeriCorps member (Impact America is an AmeriCorps program) through “sexually explicit text messages and emails,” and the CBS report quotes Black as admitting to exchanging inappropriate messages with the woman, but denying the messages constituted sexual harassment.
