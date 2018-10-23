UAB enjoying a surge in crowd support

By Catherine Patterson | October 22, 2018 at 10:31 PM CDT - Updated October 22 at 10:50 PM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Blazers are on fire with a 6-1 record and with homecoming last weekend, you can really feel the spirit and Blazer pride around campus.

It’s obvious this football team has a lot of support from students and staff alike. They’ve won ten straight home games which is a record for UAB.

UAB enjoying a surge in crowd support
UAB enjoying a surge in crowd support (Source: WBRC)

UAB Director of Athletics Mark Ingram says the two-year hiatus helped the football team fight for this success even more, and made last weekend’s homecoming game one for the books.

“The crowd was unreal, everyone was cheering and screaming and I’ve never seen the crowd as excited as that,” said UAB student Forrest Johnson.

Forrest Johnson
Forrest Johnson (Source: WBRC)

“They were resilient. Absence sometimes makes the heart grow fonder, and I think our fans would certainly say that," said UAB Director of Athletics Mark Ingram.

Mark Ingram
Mark Ingram (Source: WBRC)

The Blazer’s are already bowl eligible, which will make it two years in a row for the team. They face UTEP this Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

[ UAB Football has eyes on Conference USA Championship ]

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.