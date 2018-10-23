UAB enjoying a surge in crowd support

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Blazers are on fire with a 6-1 record and with homecoming last weekend, you can really feel the spirit and Blazer pride around campus.
It’s obvious this football team has a lot of support from students and staff alike. They’ve won ten straight home games which is a record for UAB.
UAB Director of Athletics Mark Ingram says the two-year hiatus helped the football team fight for this success even more, and made last weekend’s homecoming game one for the books.
“The crowd was unreal, everyone was cheering and screaming and I’ve never seen the crowd as excited as that,” said UAB student Forrest Johnson.
“They were resilient. Absence sometimes makes the heart grow fonder, and I think our fans would certainly say that," said UAB Director of Athletics Mark Ingram.
The Blazer’s are already bowl eligible, which will make it two years in a row for the team. They face UTEP this Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
