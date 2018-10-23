Tickets for Alabama Youth Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’ now available

Tickets for Alabama Youth Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’ now available
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 23, 2018 at 8:52 AM CDT - Updated October 23 at 8:52 AM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - You can reserve your seats for a December performance of the ‘Nutcracker’ in Huntsville.

The Alabama Youth Ballet Theater will perform the classic at the Lee High School theatre on December 21, 22 and 23.

  • Friday, December 21 at 7:00pm
  • Saturday, December 22 at 2:00pm
  • Saturday, December 22 at 7:00pm
  • Sunday, December 23 at 2:00pm

You can buy tickets online right now from the Alabama Youth Ballet website.

Tickets range from $12 to $18.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.