Tickets for Alabama Youth Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’ now available

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - You can reserve your seats for a December performance of the ‘Nutcracker’ in Huntsville.
The Alabama Youth Ballet Theater will perform the classic at the Lee High School theatre on December 21, 22 and 23.
- Friday, December 21 at 7:00pm
- Saturday, December 22 at 2:00pm
- Saturday, December 22 at 7:00pm
- Sunday, December 23 at 2:00pm
You can buy tickets online right now from the Alabama Youth Ballet website.
Tickets range from $12 to $18.
