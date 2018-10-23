Shunned by classmates, Tucson boy to celebrate birthday with Phoenix Suns

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A young boy’s birthday bash went from despair to delight, thanks to a lot of love from the Tucson community and a pro team a few miles up the road.
Sil Mazzini scheduled a party for her son Teddy at local pizza place and invited 30 of his classmates.
Mazzini said she had everything ready -- the gifts, pizza and birthday boy.
What she didn’t have were party-goers. Not one of Teddy’s classmates showed up.
She took a photo of Teddy all alone at the party and shared it with Tucson News Now. We posted it to our Facebook page and the response from our community has been nothing short of amazing.
In less than five hours, more than 3,000 people wished Teddy a happy birthday.
Jennifer Krebs, the marketing coordinator for the restaurant, told Tucson News Now that they will be bringing the party to Teddy’s school, complete with a mascot, balloons, cake, presents and pizza.
Mazzini told AZ Family Teddy’s in for an even bigger surprise.
The Phoenix Suns offered Teddy and his family tickets to their game against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.
Mazzini said the Suns promised to have plenty of surprises in store for Teddy’s first NBA game.
You can send Teddy a birthday card or wish him a great day.
