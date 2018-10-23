70s on the way today; Hurricane Willa brings rain on Thursday

Grab your jacket! Another cool morning out there across the Tennessee Valley with temperatures into the low to mid 40s.
We are seeing a little bit of that cloud cover but overall a mostly clear to partly cloudy start to the day out there today with more of the chilly temperatures. Partly sunny skies expected throughout the rest of your Tuesday, with passing clouds all day. Believe it or not, today is the warmest day that we will see over the next week to 10 days.
We should stay dry today and tomorrow but as we look ahead to Thursday and Friday rain chances start to pick back up. This rain would be remnants of what is now Hurricane Willa in the Eastern Pacific. Moisture from Willa will move across Texas and enter the Tennessee Valley Wednesday night into Thursday. Expect increasing clouds all night Wednesday with rain chances picking up into the afternoon hours on Thursday. Another quick system could bring light showers late on Saturday with cooler air on the back side of that front.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.