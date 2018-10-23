70s on the way today; Hurricane Willa brings rain on Thursday

We should stay dry today and tomorrow but as we look ahead to Thursday and Friday rain chances start to pick back up. This rain would be remnants of what is now Hurricane Willa in the Eastern Pacific. Moisture from Willa will move across Texas and enter the Tennessee Valley Wednesday night into Thursday. Expect increasing clouds all night Wednesday with rain chances picking up into the afternoon hours on Thursday. Another quick system could bring light showers late on Saturday with cooler air on the back side of that front.