Report: INTUITIVE ranked best medium-size workplace in the nation

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville’s Intuitive Research and Technology Corporation, also known as INTUITIVE, has been ranked as the #1 Best Medium-sized workplace in the nation by Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work.
This is the ninth consecutive year that the business has made it in the top ten of the list.
“We are honored to be recognized as the Best Medium-Sized Workplace in the nation for the third time. This recognition is significant to us because it’s based on the satisfaction of our employees. We believe in the total well-being of our employees, which is why we strive to improve our workplace and to build an even stronger corporate culture every day." said Vergenia Shelton, the President of INTUITIVE.
Fortune divides workplaces into two categories, with “small” being 25-250 employees and “medium” being 251-999 employees. The ranking for this year’s report considered more than 112,000 employee surveys from small and medium-sized companies.
Two other Huntsville companies, PeopleTec, Inc. and Torch Technologies, also made the top ten.
