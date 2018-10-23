Redstone Federal Credit Union investigating ATM disputes

(WAFF) - Redstone Federal Credit Union (RFCU) is beginning to investigate an increase in disputes related to ATM transactions over the weekend.
Law enforcement is working with RFCU to identify suspects in these disputes.
The credit union reminds members to check their accounts regularly and set up account alerts. Members can also set up Card Control to help identify potential fraudulent activity.
RFCU also says that they have noticed other financial institutions experiencing the same issues.
Members can call 1-800-234-1234 if the notice any problems with their account.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.