New Orleans launching NBA G League affiliate in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Great news for pro sports fans in the Magic City!
A source says New Orleans is launching an NBA G League affiliate here in Birmingham.
The team will start play in Erie, Pennsylvania next season until renovations are complete on the arena in Birmingham, according to our source.
In the video below, Chris Paul of the Houston Rockets and Jamychal Green of the Memphis Grizzlies talk with us a few weeks back about the attractiveness of Birmingham as an NBA city.
