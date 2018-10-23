Lottery hopefuls flock to TN as jackpot soars

LINCOLN COUNTY, TN (WAFF) - Lottery frenzy has gripped the Tennessee Valley as people try to get their hands on a winning ticket.
The Mega Millions drawing is Monday night for a huge jackpot- the chance to win more than $1 billion.
Many Alabamians made the trip to Tennessee to buy tickets.
The Magic Mile near the Alabama/Tennessee line was packed with customers. Some are hoping for strength in numbers, going in together on tickets. Others played on their own. But everyone hopes luck is on their side.
A $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot sounds like a dream come true for Tommie Pettus and Jeremy Fitch.
They work together at a South Huntsville business and a group of ten coworkers have been buying lottery tickets together in a pool for years. They hope it will improve their chances, especially as the winnings soared.
“More numbers mean a better chance of winning,” Pettus said.
They went to Tennessee to play, like many others. Jay Graves is confident he got the winning ticket on the Magic Mile.
“I didn’t know this was going on until I started to go to Birmingham today and I heard it on the radio that it was $1.6 billion. I knew I had to go get a ticket no matter what,” Graves explained. “I have four children so I would probably set up some money for them. I would buy a house in the cold, in the snow and then buy a bunch of houses on the beach around the world.”
Larry Thomas doesn’t usually play the lottery but the chance to win so much money was incentive for him to buy tickets.
“I really don’t do this but when you start putting a “B” behind that number, I get a little intrigued and want to get a ticket,” he added. “I would pay off Sallie Mae. I would probably invest and take care of family.”
“You can’t win unless you play,” another man added.
Gail Carter made the trip from Huntsville to the Magic Mile with her mother. She knew to expect long lines but also knew it would be worth the wait.
“I would probably have to revive myself after knowing I had won and first thing I would do is get in touch with my family and cut my phones off. Then we’ll get together and decide what we’re going to do,” she said. “I would give to charity of course. I’ll take care of my grandson. He’ll have his college fees for when he’s old enough to go to school.”
Bob Bevill, the owner of The Magic Mile, made sure his stores were ready for the crowds. Cashiers worked to keep the lines moving and extra parking was provided.
“It’s an incredible amount of money and it gets everyone excited and in a dream world. We sometimes say we sell dreams here instead of lottery tickets and everybody has a good time. It really is an amazing influence on the people in the area,” Bevill stated.
His team planned ahead to accommodate the influx of customers.
“It turns into a little bit of a social event when people are in line and they all start talking to each other,” Bevill added. “The wait is no more than 10-15 minutes because the cashiers are efficient at getting people in an out so it’s a lot of fun- fun for us too!”
Tennessee Lottery officials said the winner or winners of the $1.6 billion Mega Millions will be able to choose the annuity or the lump sum of $913.7 million. the Powerball drawing is tomorrow night for $620 million.
Tommie Pettus and Jeremy Fitch said their coworkers will divide the winnings if they nab the coveted numbers.
“Everybody in the group is honest. So when we win, we’re just going to split it equally and just enjoy it and put our families in good standing,” Pettus stated.
