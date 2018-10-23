Lauderdale County schools launching new safety app

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County School System is working on an app that will help keep your kids safer while at school.
Lauderdale County School administrators say the app is just what it says. That means anyone associated with the school system can report threats, bullying behavior or any other safety measure affecting a campus.
Administrators say the app is another way to ensure they are doing everything they can to keep your kids safe from any possible threats. They say all parents and students in the district with a smart phone can submit an anonymous alert directly to their school.
Administrators say the new app is designed for grades 5-12.
The app should be ready for use sometime next month.
