3 hospitalized in shooting outside restaurant in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Three people were admitted to two different hospitals following a shooting in Madison County Monday night.
Lt. Donny Shaw with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to Madison Hospital, Huntsville Hospital, and Parlay’s Restaurant and Lounge on Wall Triana Highway in reference to a shooting.
Officers spoke with three victims: a 32-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his back, a 47-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, and a 31-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his ear.
Shaw says authorities believe a confrontation happened inside the restaurant, which led to the parking lot where the victims were shot by a male in his twenties.
The victims are all expected to survive.
Authorities are working to make an arrest in this incident. Check back for updates.
