Former Shoals man being held in GA on kidnapping charges

SHEFFIELD, AL (WAFF) - A former resident of Florence is being held in a Georgia jail, accused of assaulting and forcing his girlfriend to leave Sheffield against her will.
Investigators in Sheffield say that 26-year-old Dequezne Jaquae Almonds, of Florence, is being held in the Fulton County Jail in Georgia, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.
Almonds has been charged with first-degree kidnapping. He is accused of taking a 24-year-old former Sheffield woman from her house on Pinehurst Boulevard on October 17.
Police say she was able to get into her house and managed to lock the door. Police believe Almonds knocked the door and forced her out of the home and into the car. They were able to track Almonds down using his phone.
“Apparently, when they reached Alpharetta, Georgia, which is near Atlanta, they stopped, she jumped out of the car and ran to a person who was pumping gas asking them to call 911, that she was missing from Alabama,” said Sheffield police investigator Captain Scott Wallace.
Almonds is waiting to be transported back to Colbert County.
