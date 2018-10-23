Esport betting platform gets license for video game gambling

FILE - In this March 31, 2017, file photo, video game players compete against one another in an esports tournament at Caesars casino in Atlantic City, N.J. Video gamers in the United States and elsewhere will soon be able to bet on themselves. The live-betting esports platform Unikrn had its wagering license approved by the Isle of Man on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, clearing the way for users to legally gamble on competitive video games. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File) (Wayne Parry)