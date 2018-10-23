Colbert County woman on trial for husband’s murder

Colbert County woman on trial for husband’s murder
Source: Colbert County Jail
By Levi Harvey | October 23, 2018 at 5:17 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 5:18 PM

COLBERT COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The capital murder trial for a Colbert County woman, Erica Fox, who allegedly got her boyfriend to kill her husband is underway.

Assistant District Attorney Angela Hulsey laid out the disturbing details leading up to Jason Fox's death.

She argues Fox plotted and planned to kill her husband, Jason, with the help of her boyfriend, Ronnie Credille. Jason Fox was shot and killed in 2016.

[READ MORE: Wife, male suspect arrested in Muscle Shoals homicide investigation]

[READ MORE: Court documents: Coworkers heard capital murder suspects discuss husband’s killing]

[READ MORE: Muscle Shoals capital murder suspect pleads guilty, will testify against girlfriend]

The prosecutor told the court about text messages and phone calls proving Erica and her boyfriend set Jason Fox up to be murdered. She says the jury will hear and see evidence from Erica telling Credille when her husband would be home, so he could go in for the kill.

The ADA says the jury will hear testimony from investigators who say the crime scene was staged to look like a burglary.

They will also hear testimony from Erica Fox’s cellmate who says Erica admitted to helping kill her husband for the insurance money.

WAFF 48 News is following the trial for you and will update you as the trial progresses.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.