Boaz adds additional school resource officer, needs one more to have presence at all schools

BOAZ, AL (WAFF) - The city of Boaz is joining a list of schools in Sand Mountain adding school resource officers to their schools.
The City Council Monday night approved one more for the Boaz city schools.
Guntesville, Jackson County, and just last week, DeKalb County, to name a few are other school districts that have recently added SROs.
But the officers in Boaz are going to be getting extra hours for additional details.
The Boaz City Council approved a measure to add an additional school resource officer. Once hired, the school system will have an SRO at the high school, middle school, intermediate school, with the remaining officer swapping time between the two elementary schools.
The city is expected to pay half the cost with the school system paying the other.
But these officers will be getting some extra duty. Seventy hours will be added to each officers yearly pay for extra details.
“The reason that came about was to get the SRO’s involved in events after hours if they have fall festivals or things like that at the school they want the SRO’s to be there because they’re already interacting with the kids and they’re already building that trust,” said Police Chief Josh Gaskin.
Gaskin says they plan to hire the new SRO as soon as possible.
