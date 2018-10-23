'Black Panther' costume designer to receive career award

FILE - In this March, 20, 2018, file photo, renowned costume designer Ruth Carter, who has designed for films including "Roots" and "Black Panther," introduces a new retrospective fashion exhibition, Heros & Sheros: A Ruth E. Carter Costume Exhibition at the Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh. Carter, the creator of numerous Hollywood films, will receive the career achievement award at next year's Costume Designers Guild Awards. The guild announced Tuesday, Oct. 23, that the two-time Academy Award nominee will receive the honor at the 21st annual ceremony held on February 19 in Beverly Hills, California. (Jessie Wardarski/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File) (Jessie Wardarski)