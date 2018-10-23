Athens woman facing contraband charges after jail staff finds meth inside her body

ATHENS, AL (WAFF) - A woman being held in the Limestone County Jail is now facing additional contraband charges.
Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely says that 36-year-old Christy Evans has been charged with promoting prison contraband and possession of a controlled substance.
Blakely says that jail staff found a plastic bag containing methamphetamine and two unknown pills hidden inside Evans’ body cavity on Monday.
Evans had initially been booked into the jail on traffic warrants.
Blakely says that jail staff began noticing on Monday that Evans seemed to be continuing to exhibit signs of being under narcotic influence. They found the plastic bag after conducting a search.
