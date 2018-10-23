Athens city officials table decision on animal ordinance

ATHENS, AL (WAFF) - City leaders in Athens have decided to table any action on updating the city’s current animal ordinance.
A large number of people came out to the city council meeting on Monday, saying the plan left too many questions for them.
A proposed ordinance would have taken a step towards banning tethering a dog, and change shelter and size restrictions for outdoor animals, which left people wondering how this would impact the elderly and low income pet owners and how police could enforce the rules.
The council promised to update the plan at a future meeting.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.