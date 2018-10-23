47th Apple Annie fundraiser being held to raise money in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A women’s group in Huntsville is hoping to raise funds by selling apples.
The 47th Apple Annie Fundraiser is set to raise money for the Junior League of Huntsville (JLH), a women’s community group with goals of promoting volunteerism and improving communities.
As part of the fundraiser, JLH will be hosting multiple events in the community.
- Wednesday, October 24 - Give Back Night at Yellowhammer Brewing
- Friday, October 26 - Apple Annie Day
- Friday, October 26 - Day of sales throughout Huntsville/Madison
- Saturday, October 27 - Day of sales in Huntsville
You can also donate online to the fundraiser by visiting the JLH website.
Online donations will be accepted until Friday, October 26.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.