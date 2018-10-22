Tennessee Valley Halloween events

Tennessee Valley Halloween events
By David Buchholz | October 22, 2018 at 12:43 PM CDT - Updated October 22 at 12:43 PM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Here is a list of family friendly Halloween events beginning on October 26th in the Tennessee Valley. Stay safe and have fun this Halloween!

EarlyWorks Halloween Bash: Huntsville EarlyWorks Museum - more

October 26th, 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Pre-order tickets for children (1-17) are $5. Pre-order tickets for adults are $3. Tickets at the door (if available) are $8 for kids and $3 for adults.

Trunk or Treat 2018: Point Mallard Park - more

October 26th, 12:00pm to 2:00pm. Admission is 2 canned goods.

Halloween Express Mall-O-Ween Extravaganza: Parkway Place Mall - more

October 27th, 12:00pm to 2:00pm. No charge for admission.

Trick-or-Treating at Lowe Mill A&E - more

October 27th, 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Admission is free.

Spooky Space Spectacular: U.S. Space and Rocket Center - more

October 31st, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The cost is $20 for a family of up to five or $5 per person.

Village on Frightsburg: The Village on Whitesburg - more

October 31st, 5:00pm to 7:30pm. Admission is free.

HPD West Precinct Spooktacular - more

October 31st, 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Admission is free.

HPD North Precinct Spooktacular - more

October 31st, 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Admission is free.

[ More Halloween events may be on the WAFF Community Calendar. You can find a link to that here. ]

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.