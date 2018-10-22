Officer fatally shoots suspect in Georgia police slaying

A second suspect, 19-year-old Isaiah Pretlow, was charged with aggravated assault. According to police, Pretlow drove the suspicious vehicle away after the shooting, crashed a short distance away and fled along with other occupants. An officer searching the area later encountered Pretlow around 3 p.m. Pretlow pointed a gun at the officer, who fired shots, according to police. Pretlow was not hit and fled into some woods. He was subsequently taken into custody around 11:30 p.m. Saturday by U.S. Marshals.