Salad products from Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s recalled due to salmonella concerns

(WAFF) - Multiple salad products are being recalled due to salmonella concerns, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
GHSW, which is based in Houston, initiated the recall on ready-to-eat salad with chicken products that contain a corn ingredient that may be contaminated with salmonella and listeria.
Products affected include a variety of Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s packaged salads, with “Best if Sold by” dates ranging from October 18 to October 21.
Salads being recalled include:
- 365 by Whole Foods Market BBQ Style Chopped Salad with Chicken
- 365 by Whole Foods Market Chicken Fajita Salad
- Trader Joe’s BBQ Seasoned White Chicken Salad
- Trader Joe’s Field Fresh Chopped Salad with Grilled White Chicken
You can learn more about the recall and the affected products on the USDA’s website.
The packages were shipped to retail locations in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.
