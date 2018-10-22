One man dead in Lauderdale County crash

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A Florence man died as a result of a crash in Lauderdale County on Sunday.
The crash happened on County Road 65, two miles north of Killen at 4:40 p.m.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say that 35-year-old Anthony Wayne Gilley died when the Jeep Wrangler he was driving ran off the road and began overturning.
Authorities say that Gilley was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers are continuing to investigate this crash.
