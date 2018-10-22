MDOC facilities locked down after ‘statewide incident’

JACKSON, MS (WDAM) - What the Mississippi Department of Corrections is calling a “statewide incident” has led to widespread lockdowns at correctional facilities and regional jails across the state.
In a Facebook post, MDOC said all of its facilities, except for the female populations at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility and the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility, are on lockdown “until further notice.”
MDOC said that means visitation, commissary and outside recreation are suspended for the time being.
“Lockdowns are necessary for the safety and security of staff and inmates,” the post reads. “Preventing harm to staff and inmates outweighs the temporary loss of privileges for individual inmates.”
The social media post does not elaborate on the “statewide incident,” only saying the investigation is ongoing.
We have reached out to the agency for more details.
