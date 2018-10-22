Madison County officials collecting items Hurricane Michael victims

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Madison County Commissioners are going to be working to gather items for victims of Hurricane Michael.
Commissioners hope to collect several different items, including bottled water, nonperishable food items, buckets, bleach, toiletries, bar soap, paper towels, shampoo/conditioner, adult diapers, baby diapers, pet kennels, leashes, collars, air freshener, and sponges.
Residents are asked not to donate clothing items.
You can drop off donations at multiple locations throughout the next week.
- Distirct 2 Office at 100 Plaza Boulevard in Madison
- District 3 East Office at 4273 Highway 72 East in Brownsboro
- District 3 New Hope Office at 149 Walnut Street
- District 4 Office at 6084 Highway 53 in Harvest
- District 5 Drop-Off location at Hillwood Baptist Church on Kohler Street in Huntsville
