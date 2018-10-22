Lauderdale County authorities searching for missing teen

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Police in Lauderdale County are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing juvenile.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office says that Samuel Bower Halford, also known as “BOBO”, was last seen at his home in Lexington in the early mornings on Saturday.
Halford is described as being 17-years-old, 5′11″ and 170 pounds.
Anyone with information Halford’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 256-760-5757.
