Guntersville working to tighten regulations on short term rental properties

GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The city of Guntersville is looking to curb neighborhood problems with short term rentals.
City officials say the problems have been growing as more owners use websites to rent their properties out online in tourist areas.
Mayor Leigh Dollar says they’ve seen increases in problems with short term rentals and are hoping that a new ordinance will address that.
Property owners who use websites such vrbo and airbnb will face more stringent regulations if the city of Guntersville has it’s way. The city is working on an ordinance to do just that. Mayor Leigh Dollar says they’ve received concerns from property owners near those properties.
The concerns range from having wedding parties to fraternity parties in residential neighborhoods.
Mayor Dollar says they’re looking to limit the number of people at these short term rentals as well as ensure there is adequate parking for the number of guests and to enforce it when necessary.
“It’s a permitting process through the city as well where you have to get a business license and a permit so that is there are issues we can go directly to the property owner,” says Mayor Leigh Dollar.
Mayor Dollar says the ordinance is on first reading and hope to get it passed by December 1st when new business licenses are issued.
Mayor Dollar says the ordinances would only apply to those properties in residential areas, not in commercial zones.
