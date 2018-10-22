FIRST ALERT: Frost this morning, cooler temps all week

This is the coldest morning we have seen since April 20th when we were into the upper 30s, that was 185 days ago! This afternoon will be a mild one with the mid 60s for much of the Valley, but we will see plenty of sunshine! Tuesday morning will be a bit warmer with the mid 40s expected, and that is where we should be every morning for the rest of the week. Tuesday looks to be the warmest day we will see for the remainder of October with a chance at hitting 70 degrees!