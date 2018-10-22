FIRST ALERT: Frost this morning, cooler temps all week

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Very chilly start to the day out there today. Most of us are into the mid-30s this morning and are waking up to frost!
This is the coldest morning we have seen since April 20th when we were into the upper 30s, that was 185 days ago! This afternoon will be a mild one with the mid 60s for much of the Valley, but we will see plenty of sunshine! Tuesday morning will be a bit warmer with the mid 40s expected, and that is where we should be every morning for the rest of the week. Tuesday looks to be the warmest day we will see for the remainder of October with a chance at hitting 70 degrees!
We should stay dry for much of the week, but by Thursday afternoon our next chance of rain starts to push in. This rain would be remnants of what is now Hurricane Willa in the Eastern Pacific. At this time, we don’t expect anything severe. Rain could linger into early Friday as temperatures start to fall once again. Another “clipper” type system could bring light showers on Saturday with another drop in temperatures possible after that.
