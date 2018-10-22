Authorities looking for missing Gadsden man

ETOWAH COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -Etowah County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators are asking for help finding a missing Gadsden man.
Jeremy Dewayne Lipscomb, 41, was last seen on October 20th in the area of Fitts Ferry Road and Whites Chapel Road near the boat landing.
Lipscomb is described as 5′ 11′ inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt and khaki pants.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office at 256-546-2825 and talk with Investigator Will Farley.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.