11-year-old girl shot outside of Dollar General in TN

ST. JOSEPH, TN (WAFF) - An 11-year-old girl was shot in Lawrence County, Tennessee on Sunday.
The shooting happened outside of a Dollar General off Highway 43 in St. Joseph, according to Sandra Burroughs, the Mayor of Lexington, AL.
The girl was shot in the head after being left in a vehicle while her father went inside the store. Another child in the vehicle grabbed a gun from under the seat and shot the child.
The child was flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, but her condition is not known at this time.
We will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
