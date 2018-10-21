Shoals church spends time recognizing first responders

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - Members of a church in the Shoals spent time on Saturday recognizing the hard and dangerous work of local first responders.
Mount Moriah PB Church offered free lunch for emergency personnel for police officers, firefighters and paramedics. Organizers also recognized all active duty service men and women. They say it’s important to remember first responders and the work they do.
Organizer Joan Williams says church members all pitched in time, money, and resources to provide the hot meals to the first responders. She says being a first responder can be a thankless job, so this was just a small way to thank them for their service.
“We really wanted to reach out to our first responders and appreciate their service. They are true servants of our community they are paid, but not nearly enough for putting their lives on the line every day,” said Williams.
“We appreciate the church and we appreciate this congregation. I appreciate everything they are doing for us,” says Barry Gouch.
Williams tells WAFF we should appreciate the hard work the men and women do to keep us safe every day.
