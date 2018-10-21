Missing teen from Huntsville may be headed to NC

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Authorities are searching for a Huntsville teen who may be headed for North Carolina.
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children reports that 16-year-old Amega Harlan was last seen October 9. She is described as being 5′5″ and having black hair and brown eyes.
Harlan is said to have a scar under right eye and a scar the size of a half-dollar on the inside of her left elbow. She may also be in need of medical attention.
Anyone with information on Harlan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Huntsville police or call 911.
