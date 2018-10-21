Suspect who stole a vehicle and fired shots at Limestone Co. Deputies is in custody

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Limestone County deputies report that the suspect who stole a vehicle and fired gunshots at deputies attempting to stop him this morning is now in custody.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported that about 6:00 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a stolen truck on Piney Chapel Road. They located the truck and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver led them on a pursuit.
During the pursuit, the driver backed into a patrol unit and then fired gunshots at the deputies, who returned fire. The suspect fled the scene, but the truck was later found abandoned in a wooded area off of Alabama 127 north of Athens.
