Man hospitalized after shooting in Athens, police looking for person of interest

ATHENS, AL (WAFF) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized in Limestone County.
The Limestone County Sheriff says the victim in the shooting had been at Boomer’s, a gentleman’s club in Madison County, just after midnight on Sunday. As he was driving home, he was shot at multiple times on Nick Davis Road in Athens.
The victim was then taken to an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers are currently looking for a person of interest in connection to the shooting.
