Lauderdale County Sheriff urges people to donate to first responders in FL

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff is urging residents to donate to first responders that have lost everything in rural parts of Florida.
Sheriff Rick Singleton says the storm has impacted a lot of people, but he doesn’t want to forget about the first responders. Singleton says they put their lives on the line every day, so they need all the support they can get.
Singleton says Washington County, Florida is a small area that already had limited resources. He says there are deputies in the county that are now homeless. He is now collecting supplies to help make life a little easier for them.
“They need bath towels, shampoos, soap, paper towels racks to clean up the debris with, oil for their chainsaw, those are just some of basic supplies," said Singleton.
If you would like to contribute, you can drop donations off at the Lauderdale County Courthouse.
