Frost Advisory for the Tennessee Valley tonight

A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for the Tennessee Valley through 8:00 AM CDT Monday.
Clear skies overnight will allow temperatures to fall into the low/mid 30s, frost is likely and sensitive plants and vegetation should be protected.
Monday will be another nice fall day as high pressure slides into the Tennessee Valley, highs will be in the middle 60s with mostly sunny skies. The weather pattern will stay quiet Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
A chance of isolated rain returns to the forecast by Thursday as a tropical low tries to make its way north. Temperatures will stay fairly consistent in the middle 60s for the near future.
