1 injured in Florence stabbing, police looking for suspect

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - Authorities in Florence are on the scene of a stabbing.
Police responded to the scene on North Crown Street after receiving a call about a man that had been stabbed in the chest, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.
That victim has been transported to Huntsville Hospital via Air Evac.
Authorities are looking for the suspect involved in the incident.
Motorists are advised to avoid this area if possible as they continue to investigate.
We will continue to update this story with more information as we receive it. Check back for updates.
