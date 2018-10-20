Couple who won hearts with ‘Notebook’-themed photoshoot renew vows for 60th wedding anniversary

(WIS) - An Oklahoma couple who defined relationship goals with a “Notebook”-themed photoshoot for their wedding anniversary finally got the wedding they never had for their 60th wedding anniversary.
Photographer Stacy Welch-Christ, of Mary Evelyn Photography in Oklahoma, says Clemma and Sterling Elmore have continued to love each other all the way to the alter years after uniting and starting a family.
But the couple, who have been married for 60 years, never had an official wedding, so they wanted to share that experience with one another. Welch-Christ says it all started with Clemma proposing to her man.
“She proposed to him!” Welch-Christ said via email. “They never had a real wedding, they had been married at the courthouse, so she wanted to have a real wedding with him and her immediate family.”
The photographer says Moliere Bridal in Oklahoma City allowed Clemma to pick any dress she wanted and she was treated like a queen.
“She hollered out, ‘I say yes to this dress’ when she found the one,” Welch-Christ said.
After Sterling got his tuxedo, courtesy of Tux from Sharpes of Ada, OK, the date was set and the wedding was on.
“We had it at our little white church house, which we call ‘Our Place to Gather’ and even though it rained all day, we were all in tears with how special it was. The little bridesmaids sang “Amazing Grace” and it was just like we went back in time in that little church house,” she said.
The Elmores, who showed their special relationship in 2016 photoshoot that went viral, will continue to love one another through anything - just like the main characters in “The Notebook.”
Welch-Christ says they continued the theme throughout the wedding.
“He said a quote from the Notebook to her along with his vows,” she said.
In 2016, Clemma said the secret to a long-lasting marriage is: “You have to work at marriage and show love. Marriage is an inspiration if you treat it right.”
