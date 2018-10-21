Clear and cool weather today

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -Temperatures are cool across the Tennessee Valley to start the day! Overnight, low fell into the upper 30 and low 40s for most. You will want to keep your jackets throughout the day.
By lunchtime, temps will be near 50, and highs for today will only peak into the upper 50s. High pressure will dominate our weather pattern for the next few days, providing quiet weather as we move into the new work week.
Afternoon highs will return back into the 60s Monday, and by midweek, highs will reach the upper 60s, but that’s as good as it gets. Overnight lows will remain cool, so keep your jackets close by throughout the week.
Rain will likely make a comeback during the end of the week. Wet weather could even stick around for next weekend.
