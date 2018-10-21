Alabama football player charged with DUI

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WSFA) - Alabama football player Hunter Ray Brannon has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) by Tuscaloosa Police.
The redshirt freshman was arrested Sunday morning and booked into the Tuscaloosa Jail.
The 6-4, 296 pound offensive lineman is from Cullman. His bond was set at $1,000.
Brannon was called one of the state of Alabama's top offensive lineman during the 2017 recruiting class.
According to the Tide’s web site, Brannon is a nephew of former Alabama offensive linemen Justin Britt, Taylor Britt and Wesley Britt, and has seen no playing time this season.
