Will Alabama extend its lengthy win streak vs. Tennessee?

KNOXVILLE, TN (WBRC) - The memes that show how long it’s been since Tennessee beat Alabama were circulating all week.
Alabama has won the “Third Saturday in October” every year since 2007, by the way.
This year’s game added a little more interest after Tennessee upset Auburn last weekend. But the top-ranked Crimson Tide still remain the far-better team, despite scoring its season low in points last week against Missouri.
All eyes will be on Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Saturday afternoon after he exited last week’s win following a non-contact injury.
Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
This story will be updated throughout the game.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.