Two men found dead in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Authorities are investigating after they say they believe carbon monoxide poisoning could be the cause of the deaths of two North Courtland men.
A call came into North Courtland police around 9:50 Friday night.
Police responded to the scene on Johnson Lane, where the two males were found dead. They say they do not suspect any foul play was involved with the deaths.
We are working to learn more on this story. Check back for updates.
