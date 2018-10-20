Trump's campaign mode revives fiery immigration talk

President Donald Trump looks the the cheering audience as he leaves a campaign rally at Minuteman Aviation Hangar, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in Missoula, Mont. Trump’s 2016 campaign was defined by his fiery immigration rhetoric, visions of the undocumented flowing across the border to assault Americans and steal their jobs. Now, in the final weeks before midterm elections, he’s back at it as he looks to stave off Democratic gains in Congress. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (Carolyn Kaster)
By ZEKE MILLER and CATHERINE LUCEY | October 19, 2018 at 11:58 PM CDT - Updated October 19 at 11:58 PM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Donald Trump fueled his 2016 campaign with fiery immigration rhetoric, visions of hordes flowing across the border to assault Americans and steal their jobs. Now, in the final weeks before midterm elections, he's back at it as he looks to stave off Democratic gains in Congress.

It's an approach that offers both risks and rewards. He could energize Democratic foes as well as the Republicans he wants to rouse to the polls.

But for the president, the potential gains clearly win out. In campaign stops and on Twitter in recent days, he has seized on a huge caravan of Central American migrants trying to reach the United States through Mexico as fresh evidence that his tough immigration prescriptions are needed.

A youth calls for calm as he stands in from of a phalanx of Mexican Federal Police in riot gear, after Central American migrants rushed the gate at the border crossing in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Central Americans traveling in a mass caravan broke through a Guatemalan border fence and streamed by the thousands toward Mexican territory, defying Mexican authorities' entreaties for an orderly migration and U.S. President Donald Trump's threats of retaliation. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Minuteman Aviation Hangar in Missoula, Mont., Thursday Oct. 18, 2018. Trump is in Missoula to rally support for Senate candidate Matt Rosendale. (AP Photo/Lido Vizzutti)
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Minuteman Aviation Hangar in Missoula, Mont., Thursday Oct. 18, 2018. Trump is in Missoula to rally support for Senate candidate Matt Rosendale. (AP Photo/Lido VizzuttI)
Honduran migrants ride on the bed of a pick-up truck towards the Mexican border, in Mazatenango, about 200 miles north-west from Guatemala City, Guatemala, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. Many of the more than 2,000 Hondurans in a migrant caravan trying to wend its way to the United States left spontaneously with little more than the clothes on their backs and what they could quickly throw into backpacks. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros)'
President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony to sign a "Presidential Memorandum Promoting the Reliable Supply and Delivery of Water in the West," Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
