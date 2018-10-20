Teen dead after Moulton wreck

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - An 18-year-old Moulton woman was killed and at least three other people were injured Friday night in a one-vehicle wreck on Byler Road one mile west of Moulton, according to our news partner.
Troopers said Makenzi Jon Farley, 18, died as a result of injuries from the accident, which occurred at 7:56 p.m.
Moulton Police Chief Lyndon McWhorter confirmed there were other injuries in the accident, but he didn’t have further details because his department only assisted troopers since the wreck occurred outside the city limits.
Troopers said Farley was a passenger in a 1993 Jeep Cherokee that ran off the roadway in a curve, struck a ditch, and began overturning.
Farley was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, troopers said in a release.
Farley was transported to Huntsville Hospital and was pronounced dead this morning from her injuries, according to troopers.
Troopers said the investigation is continuing.
