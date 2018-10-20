Suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - An investigation is ongoing following an officer-involved shooting in DeKalb County Friday night.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says that the incident, which began as a traffic stop, took place just before 9 p.m. between Henager and Ider.
A DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputy and a Henager police officer were involved in the shooting, but were not injured.
The suspect in this incident, who has not been identified, was reportedly taken to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga. There is no word yet on their condition.
This investigation is now being handled by the State Bureau of Investigation.
We will continue to update this story with more information as we receive it. Check back for updates.
