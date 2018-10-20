Gov. Ivey makes campaign stop in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey is hitting the campaign trail hard in the weeks leading up to the election, making her way across the state.
Ivey was in Huntsville Saturday morning, greeted by her supporters as she arrived at the Madison County Republican Party Headquarters.
Many volunteers for her campaign were there.
Ivey talked about what she stands for and what’s she done as governor. She says she’s worked to make government more effective and to move the state forward, addressing improvement to education, the economy, public safety and budgets.
“We’re making progress for the great state of Alabama to improve the quality of life and to position our people for success with good jobs. The number of record jobs we’re seeing and the fact that we have more people working today than ever before, as well as the progress we’re making with education. It’s building a lot of momentum across the state and that’s a good thing. This is about the people of Alabama and what’s good for them and I’m proud to be on their team.” said Ivey.
Gov. Ivey also says she has s created 16,000 jobs as governor and has worked with the legislature to hire more state troopers. In the past several days, she’s made other stops in Tuscaloosa, Baldwin County, and Cullman County.
