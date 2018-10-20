Clear, breezy and cold overnight, 30s for lows!

Skies will stay clear overnight with breezy winds out of the north, gusts of 15-20 miles per hour are possible.
Radiational cooling will allow overnight lows to fall into the middle/upper 30s with some patchy frost possible. The last time we saw 30s in Huntsville was April 20th!
Sunday will be a sunny but crisp October afternoon with highs in the upper 50s. Frost is possible again on Monday morning with clear skies and lows in the middle 30s. Monday will be another sunny day with highs in the middle 60s. High pressure controls the weather early in the week with gradual warming into the lower 70s by Wednesday.
Rain chances will increase for Thursday as another front comes through, cooler temperatures in the 60s will follow.
