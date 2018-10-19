Auburn in tight game with Ole Miss at half

OXFORD, MS (WBRC) - Auburn currently leads 10-6 over the Ole Miss Rebels thanks to an early touchdown pass by Jarrett Stidham.
The Auburn Tigers are in a tight race with Ole Miss at half. So far, it’s been a defensive game with both teams stalling offensively.
Auburn has only managed to gain 186 total yards on offense. Ole Miss hasn’t done much better with 209 total yards of offense.
PREVIEW: Could Gus Malzahn’s seat be hotter? The answer is yes, especially if Auburn loses to Ole Miss on Saturday.
The Tigers, who were ranked in the top 10 just three weeks ago, enter the game with a 4-3 record and currently on an ugly two-game losing streak.
Ole Miss, on the other hand, enters Saturday’s game with a 5-2 record and a two-game winning streak. Despite facing its own issues, the Rebels' two losses this year are to top-ranked Alabama and fifth-ranked LSU.
Saturday’s clash will include a struggling Auburn offense vs. a dismal Ole Miss defense. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.
1st Quarter
AU 7, OM 0 - Stidham pass to Whitlow, 3 yards (8:36)
AU 7, OM 3 - Logan 36-yard field goal (5;49)
2nd Quarter
AU 7, OM 6 - Logan 37-yard field goal (9:16)
AU 10, OM 6 - Carlson 28-yard field goal (4:18)
