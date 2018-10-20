After the rain, cooler weather returns

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -Rain has made its way into the Tennessee Valley overnight, and will continue to impact our area throughout the morning hours.
The rain is light in nature, and is tracking from the northwest and moving towards the southeast.
The rain will make for soggy conditions this morning, and will impact a lot of plans, including the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run. The rain won’t last all day.
We will trend drier by the second half of the day. By lunchtime, most of the area will be rain free. This afternoon will feature the return of sunshine and a cooler afternoon than yesterday. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
Sunday will start off chilly. Frost could even be a possibility. The day will begin with temperatures in the upper 30s, near 40 degrees.
Highs will only reach the upper 50s for most. Highs will contiue to rise during the first few days of the new work week. We will be back mild by mid week.
Wednesday will have temperatures in the low 70s by peak heating hours.
Small rain chances return for the end of the upcoming week. Highs will be in the 60s.
