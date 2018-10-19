Two popular family spots make the Kitchen Cops Trouble Spots List

In northwest Alabama, the biggest issues this week were all in Franklin County. J&L’s convenience store on Highway 24 in Russellville had a lot of unusual issues. mInspectors found prescription medication in the food cooler, dishes not being sanitized properly, barbeque held past it’s expiration date and eggs from an unapproved source. Most of those issues were fixed but the store still gets and 81. More trouble spots - the Wheeler Dam Market on Highway 101 in Rogersville gets an 86. The N&F gas station on Highway 43 in Russellville near County Road 42 earns an 83. And the McDonald’s in Red Bay takes home an 86. To see more details on what problems these shops had, click the links at the bottom of this article to read the raw reports from the counties health departments.