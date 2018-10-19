Two popular family spots make the Kitchen Cops Trouble Spots List

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Madison County health inspectors had to write up two popular family spots in this week’s reports. We’ll start with Stevie B’s Pizza and arcade in Madison. Inspectors there found a dirty ice machine and a broken thermometer that’s supposed to keep tabs on food temperatures. Stevie B’s earned an 82.
At the Roller Time skating rink on Arcadia Circle in Madison, there was pizza being held at the wrong temperature, and issues with employees handling food but not washing hands after mopping floors, washing dishes or handling money. Roller Time earned an 81.
In northwest Alabama, the biggest issues this week were all in Franklin County. J&L’s convenience store on Highway 24 in Russellville had a lot of unusual issues. mInspectors found prescription medication in the food cooler, dishes not being sanitized properly, barbeque held past it’s expiration date and eggs from an unapproved source. Most of those issues were fixed but the store still gets and 81. More trouble spots - the Wheeler Dam Market on Highway 101 in Rogersville gets an 86. The N&F gas station on Highway 43 in Russellville near County Road 42 earns an 83. And the McDonald’s in Red Bay takes home an 86. To see more details on what problems these shops had, click the links at the bottom of this article to read the raw reports from the counties health departments.
When our producers sat down to pour over the Kitchen cops reports from Morgan and Limestone counties this week - one word kept buzzing in and out - over and over again: flies! Three big names in Athens - Wendy’s, Whitt’s and Chick Fil A, all get written up for flies in the restaurant this week. Fortunately, inspectors didn’t find any other issues at these locations, but the flies alone were enough to bring their scores down.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.